Convicted child molester and former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky has filed a petition to appeal his case to federal court, according to documents filed on Wednesday.

Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012, has maintained his innocence since news broke that he sexually abused boys for decades through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

Filed in U.S. Middle District Court, the petition seeks reversal of the conviction.

The petition names Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Melissa Hainsworth, the superintendent of State Correction Institution at Laurel Highlands, as respondents.

Sandusky initially filed to appeal the case through the Pennsylvania Superior Court and Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but the requests for a new trial were denied.

While Sandusky was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in 2012, the Superior Court ruled in February the mandatory minimum sentencing was illegal and mandated the sentencing to the lower courts.

Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced on Nov. 8 in the Centre County Courthouse.