Penn State released a statement this morning denouncing the guests who will speak at tonight’s Turning Point USA at Penn State event, following a proposal from the College Democrats to defund the organization.

Turning Point is hosting YouTubers Carl Benjamin — who goes by the pseudonym “Sargon of Akkad” — and Hunter Avallone at 7 p.m. in 112 Kern Building. Both men have been banned from Twitter due to rhetoric that violates the company’s policies.

“The prior hateful, grotesque and disturbing views expressed by these individuals are in direct conflict with the University’s values, and we profoundly disagree with the views that have been espoused by both individuals,” the statement reads. “The University stands with our community members who oppose this hate-filled and derisive rhetoric, and we remain committed to our belief in civil discourse, inclusivity and diversity.”

Benjamin is a British content creator known for his anti-feminist views, including one instance when he said he “wouldn’t even rape” a female member of British Parliament.

Avallone is also a content creator best known for his 2016 video titled “The Truth about Transgenders” in which he said being transgender means “getting body parts hacked off and replaced with new one’s during a sex change.”

The university said it “must protect and encourage free speech,” especially that with which it disagrees.

The statement includes contact information for various counseling services, including Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). Anyone may report bias through the Office of Education Equity at equity.psu.edu/reportbias.