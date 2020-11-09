As part of its programming for Native American Heritage Month, the University Park Undergraduate Association will host a “We Are Still Here” speaker series in partnership with the Indigenous Peoples Student Association.

UPUA’s Justice and Equity committee will host a different speaker on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Each talk will be followed by a Q&A with a goal to “inspire, enlighten and inform about the unique topics that pertain to indigenous communities,” according to promotional materials.

Tuesday’s speaker, Timothy Benally, is the president and founder of IPSA. Benally’s speech, titled “Paving the future for the Indigenous community at Penn State,” will discuss his experiences coming to Penn State from the Navajo Nation, his work founding IPSA and creating Penn State’s working land acknowledgement document, and his research on empathy toward Native Americans.

Benally’s talk will take place at 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., Julie Reed will discuss “how some of this year’s larger events have impacted Indian Country specifically,” according to promotional materials from UPUA. Reed is a member of the Cherokee Nation and an associate professor in the College of the Liberal Arts.

In Thursday’s talk, “U.S. education for something else,” Hollie Anderson Kulago will speak about her experiences in the U.S. education system and “how U.S. schools’ assimilative practices have and continue to challenge Indigenous knowledge systems,” according to UPUA promotional materials.

Kulago is an associate professor of education and, like Benally, is a member of the Diné Nation. Kulago’s talk will take place at 3:00 p.m.

The speaker series is part of a larger commitment UPUA made to Indigenous advocacy during Native American Heritage Month during its last meeting.

Those interested in attending can find the links to the webinars here.