On Jan. 15, Scholar Hotel Group opened a new hotel called the Scholar Hotel in the historic Glennland Building at 205 E. Beaver Ave.

Scholar Hotel Group is also responsible for building the Hyatt that is located in downtown State College.

According to Gary Brandeis, the president of Scholar Hotel Group, the Scholar Hotel “preserves the historical feel of the exterior while renovating and completely redoing the interiors.”

The building had originally been used as office spaces and apartments, and now is the home of what Brandeis calls a boutique hotel- “a hotel that is unique in the building and the community that it sits in.”

The Scholar Hotel in State College has both one bedroom suites and efficiency suites, which include a kitchenette and allow for longer stays.

There will also be a bistro café called "Social Food + Drink," which Brandeis hopes can open by early April.

The hotel is a part of the Hilton family meaning visitors can earn Hilton points with their stay, according to Brandeis.

Brandeis said “it takes a little time to get the engine running in an efficient way” when opening a hotel but thought the Scholar Hotel was “a great opportunity” for the community.