Cafe 210 West will reopen after being closed since December due to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s coronavirus restrictions that temporarily stopped indoor dining.

On Dec. 12, Wolf prohibited indoor dining to limit the spread of the coronavirus across the state. The restrictions were lifted on Jan. 4, though Cafe 210 West has remained closed since then.

According to the owner, JR Mangan, the restaurant underwent kitchen renovations that are almost complete. Mangan said they plan to open by Wednesday.

The restaurant normally closes during the holidays while students are away from State College.

MORE BOROUGH NEWS

New hotel opens in historic Glennland Building in State College On Jan. 15, Scholar Hotel Group opened a new hotel called the Scholar Hotel in the historic …