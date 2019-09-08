A Penn State student was hit by a vehicle on Saturday before the football game against Buffalo, and was transported to UPMC Altoona, according to Penn State Police spokeswoman Jennifer Cruden.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Bigler Road. It is unclear what injuries the 21-year-old student sustained.

The crash is currently under investigation, and Penn State Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them.

Cruden said Student Affairs is in contact with the student and his family to offer support and help with classes.