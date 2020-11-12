Amid a global pandemic, it's not always easy to go on campus or downtown to pick up a copy of The Daily Collegian.

Soon, our valued Centre County readers won't need to worry about going out of their way to pick up a newspaper — it can be delivered right to their doorstep.

On Jan. 21, 2021, the Collegian will begin home delivery. For $2 a week, community members can subscribe to receive the Thursday issue of the Collegian.

Those interested can sign up now, and the Collegian will bill them later. A subscription ad for home delivery is located on page 3 of the Nov. 12 newspaper, or you can click here to subscribe.

Subscribers will pay $30 for 15 issues of The Daily Collegian from Jan. 21, 2021 to April 29, 2021.

Home deliveries will be fulfilled by the Centre Daily Times, and those interested must reside in a CDT delivery area to be eligible for the offer.

Those who subscribe for home delivery do not need to be subscribed to the CDT.

For those who are not in Centre County and would like to receive a copy of the Collegian, consider subscribing to The Weekly Collegian.