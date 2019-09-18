The judge who was appointed to handle the resentencing of Jerry Sandusky has taken himself off the case, according to the Associated Press.

It is not clear why Judge John Foradora of Jefferson County will no longer handle the resentencing. He cited an unidentified recent action from the Pennsylvania attorney general as his reasoning.

While Sandusky's resentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 23, Foradora put the resentencing on hold on Sept. 16. It is unclear when the sentencing will be rescheduled.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse after it was uncovered that the former Penn State football defensive coordinator sexually abused boys for decades.

He was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, but that sentencing was vacated and remanded to the lower courts in February.