On Jan. 11, the Borough of State College’s Parking Department will begin to reinforce on-street and off-start parking restrictions after increasing free parking in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus.

According to a statement, parking garages will no longer offer free parking. Garage parking was originally made free to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The new regulations will still allow free on-street parking.

To avoid crowding and vehicle storage, parking meters will impose a two-hour time limit from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Additionally, there will be a three-hour limit for the Street Lot, Beaver Avenue Lot and McAllister Deck during that time.