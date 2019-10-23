Dozens of students gathered in the Pollock Rec Room Wednesday night to partake in a game of “Manhunt” — which may be recalled from childhood memories as a mashup of hide-and-seek and tag in which a “hunter” tags people who then join him or her, creating a group that becomes larger and larger until one person is left standing.

Various clubs have organized this unique get-to-know-you event in the past, but this year, it was run by board members of the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) and Black Caucus.

Once the first hunter was picked, the group was told the boundaries of the playing field (the Pollock Quad), as well as the rules (no tree-climbing or dorm-lounging) — and the game began.

Tatiana Hill, the president of the NPHC, said that the council consists of many different fraternities and sororities.

“Often [NPHC] individuals will interact with members of the Black Caucus, which is like an umbrella organization of several clubs within the black community,” Hill (senior-community environment and development) said.

When determining an effective way to bring people together on a Wednesday night and get active, Manhunt was agreed upon as the solution.

Tyquise Edgerson, vice president of the Black Student Union, said the purpose of the event was to expose participants to new people and peers.

It also helps with “getting to know the different organizations and just having fun,” Edgerson (senior-telecommunications) said.

Nyla Holland, the secretary of the Black Caucus, said it was also a way to support individuals within the organizations by bringing a fun atmosphere to where they live.

“It’s not that often that we have fun events where you get to just run around,” Holland (junior-political science and African American studies) said. “[Manhunt] is a game that people probably played when they were younger, so it’s a good way to bond.”