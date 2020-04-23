Summer is just around the corner, and that means you should update your seasonal playlist.

Here’s a list of 12 handpicked songs to get you ready for the season that might be different than what you’re hearing on the radio.

“Through The Hourglass” by Gizmo Varillas

This is by far the most underrated song that I’ve ever heard. It only has a little over 2,600 views on YouTube, which is ludicrous.

The first time I ever heard “Through The Hourglass,” I was driving my brother home from baseball practice. He plugged his phone into the aux, played this song, and unknowingly changed my life.

This song has such good, summer vibes that I won’t listen to it unless I’m in a good mood in order to avoid tarnishing it. 12/10 would recommend.

“How I Want Ya” by Hudson Thames and Hailee Steinfeld

“How I Want Ya” is sunglasses and mint gum and baseball caps. It feels like dancing in the kitchen on a boring, hot Saturday. This song is perfect all the time — not just during one specific moment.

Like a pair of jeans, this is everyday wear for your music-listening ears.

“Love Is Alive” by Louis The Child and Elohim

I had been listening to this song for a while when I put it on a playlist while I was driving home from the beach. Now, I am still reminded of that moment every time I hear this song.

My hair was still damp and smelled like salt, the sun was bright and hurt my eyes as it set, and I couldn’t figure out if my friends in the passenger and backseat were asleep or just really quiet. That’s what this song feels like, and that’s why it belongs on this list.

“It’s Strange” by Louis The Child and K-Flay

This song was featured in a commercial for a car, and as soon as the commercial ended I was searching the internet for the song. It’s relaxed and the bridge into the instrumentals feels like breathing, which is a weird description.

If “Love is Alive” by Louis The Child and Elohim is wine, this is the cheese.

RELATED

+2 Video games unite communities during social distancing | Opinion There’s a clothing store in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons that rotates items daily.…

“Crush” by Tessa Violet

I wish I could remember the first time that I heard this song. I have a feeling it was a case of YouTube auto-play.

The sad part about that is that I don’t have any specific memory attached to it. The good thing is that no matter what, the song is a bop and seems to have gained a lot of attention (finally!), so maybe this is one you already know or might hear in the future.

“My Type” by Saint Motel

You know that feeling when you get out of work right on time on a Friday afternoon, and you have an exciting evening to look forward to? This song evokes that feeling, along with the feeling of what it’s like to wave goodbye to your coworkers on your way out the door.

“Suncity” by Khalid and Empress Of

This is probably another song that’s familiar. When I hear this song, I hear ocean waves in the background and I can feel the sun burning my skin. It’s likely because I first heard it when my friend played it while we were napping on the beach.

This feels like a late afternoon and is a bit melancholic, but gives off summer energy nonetheless.

“Honeypie” by JAWNY

Bear with me. This is a weird description.

In my imagination, the song “Honeypie” is personified as an ‘80s popstar and it aggressively kicks down a door in front of me. He fixes his hair, nods at me as a greeting, and then struts right past me.

I dare you to listen to this song and not feel like the coolest kid on the block.

“Wildflower” by 5 Seconds of Summer

This song was released just a few weeks ago, and right on time for summer. The band is probably familiar to you, but if you’re not listening to its newest hit, you might be missing out.

I’ve already listened to it more times than I’d like to admit, and it’s definitely my favorite from the newest album, “CALM.”

“James (Never Change)” by Allstar Weekend

I can’t listen to this song without dancing. That sounds really tacky, but it’s just the truth.

Honestly, I’m so glad that I found this song because it makes me feel really happy, and that’s all there is to it. I wish I could always feel the way I feel when this song is playing.

“Back Pocket” by Vulfpeck

I first heard this song in my senior year of high school, during a marching band drumline rehearsal. It was stuck in my head on and off for three years (is that possible?).

I couldn’t find the song online because I couldn’t remember the lyrics, and then one day, in my junior year of college, I finally guessed them well enough for the song to pop up in a Google search.

There is a reason why I remembered a few seconds of a song for three years: it’s a good song. Best of all, it definitely gives off summer vibes.

“Sweet Talk” by Saint Motel

This song is the second one on this list by Saint Motel. It’s impossible to pick between “Sweet Talk” and “My Type” because they both have summer vibes, even if they have slightly different energies.

While “My Type” is like a shot of espresso, “Sweet Talk” is a cup of smooth coffee or a productive Saturday morning in town.

If none of these strike the right chord with you, check out The Daily Collegian's Spotify account, "tdcmultimedia."