For those interested in showcasing their talents at THON 2020, stage performance audition applications are now open through Oct. 4, according to Penn State THON.

Every year, THON gives acts the chance to perform at the 46-hour event, allowing singers, dancers and other talents to take the stage to entertain and support the continuous event.

The application for all acts — excluding bands — is available at think.thon.org. THON 2020 will hold auditions from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 in Heritage Hall for those who apply.

Acts are given a maximum allotted time of 10 minutes for their audition, but it is not required to use the entire time.

Bands who are interested in performing at THON should contact the Band Coordinator at bands@thon.org. Any questions related to stage performance auditions can be directed to the Stage Performance Coordinators at stage.performance@thon.org.