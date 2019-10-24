During the White Out football game, an unknown individual stole a Penn State team photographer’s camera lens inside Beaver Stadium.

The photographer personally owns the 400 millimeter lens, which is valued at $10,000.

It is likely the theft occurred during the singing of the alma mater at the end of the game, according to Jennifer Cruden, public information officer for Penn State Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Penn State Police at 814-863-1111 or submit information on the department’s website.