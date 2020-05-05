A 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, students and their families can tune in to the Bryce Jordan Center on Facebook Live to celebrate "backstage," hear from special guests and congratulate the class of 2020.

The BJC announced in a tweet that one of the special guests will be the THON 2020 executive director Regina Duesler.

The event will be hosted by graduating senior Hannah Mears, who will be sharing stories and reliving moments from the 2019-2020 academic year.

More information on the event can be found on the BJC's Facebook page.