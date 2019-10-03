From a Penn State debut to off-off Broadway performances, Penn State alumna Ellis Stump will bring her play, “The Only Coffee Shop in the City,” to a New York stage.

The play explores grief, maturity, mental health and commitment through the experiences of strangers in search of their authentic selves.

“A goal of mine is that everyone can relate to at least one character or relationship on stage,” Stump said. “I hope that they leave considering themselves as a character and their life as a story for just a second.”

The first showing of Stump’s play was held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Hudson Guild Theater, with two more shows to take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.

She explained that her play is off-off Broadway, meaning it falls into the second tier of plays before they reach a Broadway stage. As is typical with off-off Broadway shows, the show will play for a specified number of dates — with the potential to be picked up for longer runs.

Off-off Broadway plays typically seat 100 to 300 guests.

“I’m so grateful to even be on a tier,” Stump said.

She said her play is based on her own life — drawing inspiration from events, people and places she has connected with and altering them into a new concept to tell her story.

“All of my characters are a culmination of people I’ve met, my own personality components and experiences, so none [of my characters] are one specific human,” Stump said.

Most of her play focuses on post-graduate life. Her protagonist, Carrie, is challenged with a post-college breakup, largely influenced by one of Stump’s ex-boyfriends. Throughout Carrie’s journey, she meets people dealing with mental health challenges, family and commitment issues.

“I’m also really invested in this idea that everyone's life is a full story and everyone is the writer of their own narrative,” Stump said.

She wrote her play three years ago while studying abroad in Berlin, Germany. Stump said she was dealing with her own mental health problems at the time — themes which are reflected throughout the play.

“My life just wasn’t feeling as bright and vibrant as I made it look on Instagram and the internet,” Stump said. “I thought I was kind of alone in that.”

When she returned from her study abroad trip, she found that she was feeling a similar way to many of her peers: saddened by a reality that did not live up to her high expectations and the dreams she held for a while.

Her play follows multiple characters’ journeys, playing with the dichotomy between the presentation of a perfect life and what is really happening beneath the mask. Stump said she explores grief, heartbreak and despair in feeling broken through her characters in the play, examining the five stages of grief based on the Kubler-Ross Model.

“[The characters] all learn to heal and be their authentic selves,” Stump said.

She delves into the idea of “coffee culture” by selecting the primary location of her play to be a coffee shop. She explores the many different encounters and situations people experience in a coffee shop on a day-to-day basis, whether it is meeting with a friend for the first time in a while, an employer for a business opportunity, or a first date. The concept of going for coffee is widely used a central place to engage with another.

“I like the idea of a central space where people and souls can cross through and meet and discuss,” Stump said. “There is so much energy and so much possibility in a space meant just to meet and talk.”

Initially, Stump said her characters are strangers. However, through interactions in a coffee shop her characters begin crossing paths and overlapping.

Stump also explores the theme of identity throughout her play, creating metaphors through personality quizzes, the type of coffee each character drinks and other symbols as her characters discover their authentic selves.

Stump said her time at Penn State also played an influential role in shaping the production of her play.

During her time at school, Stump said she was involved with No Refund Theater, the Schreyer Honors College and Student Council.

For as long as she can remember, Stump said she has been writing. However, it wasn’t until her junior year of college that she really became involved with stand-up comedy and performing pieces she wrote.

The majority of Stump’s crew is from Penn State or currently attending school at Penn State. She said she used the website “backstage” to post a job application for cast members before going through an interview process and eventually selecting her final cast.

Stump’s public relations coordinator, Emily Hulbert, is a friend she met at Penn State. Hulbert (senior-public relations) was a cast member in “The Only Coffee Shop in Town” when it was performed at Penn State.

Hulbert was responsible for compiling head shots of the cast members, writing press releases, reaching out to potential partners and maintaining a professional internet presence for the play.

She said she was able to reach out to contacts she made through her internship in New York and promote the play through them, as well.

“[The play was] very near and dear to my heart,” Hulbert said. “I’ve seen it grow since [the beginning when] I was in it and now, seeing it in New York.”

Hulbert said she was drawn to the play because of the humor Stump integrates within her characters' dialogue and her unique style of writing — unrealistic to the way people speak on a day to day basis, but done so in a way that illustrates each character’s personality.

“You leave thinking about it like you’re supposed to, but not in a way that makes you leave feeling guilty,” Hulbert said.

Ryan McCloy, set designer for the play and Penn State alumnus, reached out to Stump after seeing her Facebook post about the play. McCloy lived in New York as well and said he heard really good things about the play when it was performed at Penn State.

“It’s a very real play,” McCloy said, “It’s based on her own experience, so it’s a show that people can relate to while also having its symbolic and satirical sense.”

For the New York play’s set design, McCloy said he drew inspiration from the set design at Penn State and took it a step further, adding details and modifying the layout to help further the plot.

Stump said some of her cast members had connections with each other before working on her play that were only discovered after she hired them and they began talking.

“Sometimes there are moments where I’m like ‘this [play] isn’t realistic’,” Stump said, “but then I step back and realize [connections] happen in real life.”

Stump’s ex-boyfriend, the inspiration for her protagonist’s break-up story, is now helping her with the production of her play, as well.

“It’s been emotional and sentimental, but a nostalgic and empowering experience for both of us,” Stump said.

She began workshopping her play throughout the 2018-19 academic year, and the play made its initial debut December 2018 at Penn State. She graduated that semester and began submitting her work to festivals.

“You just throw your stuff out into the void and wait,” Stump said.

Throughout spring 2019, following graduation, Stump said she found herself doubting her creativity and ability to succeed in this industry. It wasn’t until April that she began hearing back from festivals and receiving opportunities to produce her work.

“I think there’s a required few months, like a rite of passage, where you just have to really fight through,” Stump said.

Currently, Stump lives in New York and works remotely as a screenwriter for a production company in Berlin.

Following the production of “The Only Coffee Shop in the City,” Stump will produce a play in Prague in November.

“To be premiering internationally is just beyond my wildest dreams,” Stump said.

After that, Stump is unsure where her path will take her. She said she is considering moving to Berlin to work closer with the company she currently works for, but she is open to see where the universe takes her.

“The whole process is an oscillation between intense production and then writing, where you’re harvesting those opportunities and presenting what you wrote,” Stump said.

Regardless of where life takes her, she is looking forward to some time to write and workshop her new ideas.

With her first appearance in New York, Stump said she is feeling a culmination of many emotions. She hopes her audience is able to recognize the arcs and plot twists they have to overcome in their own stories and appreciate the character traits that make them special.

“It should be an empowering experience where you are laughing and crying at the same time,” Stump said.

She hopes her play will create a sense of unity among the audience, filling the space with a familiarity that, as humans, every individual in the room has been through similar experiences.

She added she is very excited for her cast to take the stage and have an audience to watch all of the hard work they put into performing this play.

“There is nothing more humbling as a playwright than seeing people passionately perform your words, besides maybe seeing people passionately react to your words,” Stump said.