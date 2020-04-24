The first ever State College Pride Parade and film festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Tamar London, the event's organizer, the parade was initially going to be postponed until fall.

To compromise, London said that an LGBTQA+ film festival will be screened via Vimeo and Zoom. The session will be followed by a Q&A and discussion panel with the casts and filmmakers of the screened films.

London added that an alternative plan is being put together with partners that include the First Commonwealth bank and the Centre Film festival.

Organizers said the event is still in the early stages of re-planning and details are forthcoming.