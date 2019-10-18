With the goal of bringing the Penn State community together, the University Park Undergraduate Association hosted "Celebrate State" in the HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 18.

A dozen tables were gathered in the HUB for the Celebrate State fair — which, according to At-large representative of UPUA Tyler Atkers — aims to bring together the Penn State community, give a voice to marginalized groups and promote a sense of belonging within the student body and local families.

“The vision of Celebrate State is to celebrate characteristics of our community that make us unique, talking about high-level issues like women’s rights and LGBTQ rights on campus, and how they intersect and build us up together, producing important alumni and a robust community that we should all be really proud of,” Akers (senior-business management) said.

Later in the day, United States Women’s National Team fullback, Penn State alumnus, and two-time World Cup Champion Ali Krieger will give a keynote address in Alumni Hall.

“UPUA spearheaded this project, but we’re really thankful for our co-sponsors, and grateful to have them as part of the team” Akers said.

Hannah Flanders expressed the importance of openness, and the need for a welcoming environment.

“Everyone needs to be personable and have an open mind towards everyone’s differences” Flanders (freshman-elementary education) said.

Despite the differences that make up the community, Penn States own motto and chant inspire Flanders to pursue a similar goal, and encourages the Penn State community to do the same.

“[Celebrating our differences] is important so we can all have the true feeling of the ‘We Are’ mentality,” Flanders said.

Sydney Sterling was filled with excitement on learning that Krieger was coming to speak, and said she couldn’t wait to hear what she had to say.

“I’m really excited to see Ali Krieger come speak because not only is she a world cup champion, but she has left a positive impact on the Penn State community by inspiring current students and other alumni to never give up,” Sterling (freshman-broadcast journalism) said.

Sterling stressed the importance of Celebrate States’ vision of celebrating differences and respecting others for who they are.

“It’s important to come together as a community because it shows a sense of unity and makes everything run smoother,” Sterling said.

Sterling discussed ways that Penn State students can help create a community that looks out for one another.

“Penn State students can help build a supportive community by respecting one another and creating a safe and friendly environment for everyone,” Sterling said.