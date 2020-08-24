On the first day of Penn State's fall semester, Zoom reported nationwide outages that resulted in many students being unable to attend their classes.

As of 12:39 p.m., Penn State announced the issue has been resolved and users should now be able to access Zoom web applications, including those in Canvas.

Those who are still experiencing issues should clear their web browser cache before opening Zoom, according to the university.

If issues still occur, Penn State suggests contacting its IT Service Desk.