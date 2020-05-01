Alumni Helen and Edward Hintz have donated the highest ever amount to the Penn State Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund in light of the challenges students face due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release.

The $100,000 donation will support students who face difficulties in paying for housing, transportation, remote learning resources and other necessities.

In 2016, Penn State named the Hintz family the Philanthropists of the Year for supporting the Hintz Family Alumni Center, the Arboretum and the Presidential Leadership Academy, according to the release.

The Hintzes have held weekly calls via Zoom with students in the PLA throughout the remote learning period, which inspired them to offer support to students, according to the release.