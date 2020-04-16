According to a statement from his office, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey will be a part of the White House’s bipartisan task force created to develop a plan to re-open the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Toomey said low-risk sectors of the economy will be looked into being reopened by government officials, since social distancing is helping to mitigate the spread of coronavirus cases.

The task force will also include Senate HELP Committee Chairman from Tennessee Lamar Alexander, 8 Republican senators, 13 Democrat senators and members of the House of Representatives from both parties.

On Tuesday, the task force will speak via phone with President Donald Trump.