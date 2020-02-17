Prior to running for New York Queens County district attorney in 2019, Penn State alumna Tiffany Cabán was inspired to become a public defender because of her grandfather who she said she “loved and adored.”

Her grandfather was an alcoholic and physically abusive to his wife, to the point where Cabán’s mother had to drop out of high school to care for her family.

He was only let back into the family’s lives when he became sick so that he could meet his grandchildren before he died.

“After I got older, long after he died, I thought about the fact that this really abusive husband and father and this really incredibly patient, kind and loving grandfather were both so equally true,” Cabán said. “[America’s system] didn’t take into account the fact that what my grandfather also was a dirt poor kid who came here from Puerto Rico, who served our country in the Korean War, came back with [post-traumatic stress disorder] and self-medicating with alcohol. Where were our systems in place to support him so that he could support his family?”

Cabán is now a national political organizer with the Working Families Party, a grassroots party comprised of multicultural working individuals who have come together to address their differences to “make our nation work for the many, not the few,” according to its website.

Cabán carries her belief that the criminal justice system cannot be separated from housing, healthcare, employment and education issues into all aspects of her career.

She will speak at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center, in which she will discuss discrimination in the criminal justice system.

The event is sponsored by Penn State’s College Democrats, Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC), Latino Caucus, and LGBTQA Student Roundtable.

Currently, Cabán does electoral work for the Working Families Party across the country to identify, recruit and support progressive district attorney candidates.

Cabán’s “untraditional story” began at Penn State, where she was a first generation college student who turned down offers to play softball at smaller schools, opting for a “traditional college town experience.”

“Throughout my education, I navigated a lot of it by myself because my parents didn’t have that experience,” Cabán said. “[Penn State] was the only school I applied to and my parents freaked out a little bit when they found out. I hadn’t even visited the campus, I just saw some pictures.”

Cabán graduated after attending Penn State for three and a half semesters, obtaining her degree with the fall 2008 class. Following graduation, she served as a public defender for seven years, a job she found both fulfilling and difficult.

“It was an absolute privilege to serve folks from the communities that I came from, but was most fulfilling for me was that there really wasn’t much that separated me from my clients on any given day,” Cabán said. “For so many people, who don’t have intimate connections to our criminal justice system just think, ‘Hey our criminal justice system exists to catch the bad guys,’ but the reality is that our system was built on systemic racism and it weighs most heavily on our black, brown and low-income communities.”

Cabán said the hardest part about being a public defender was building relationships with people whose crimes varied from stealing food from a grocery to homicides. She noted that one case of a young man and his son still sticks with her to this day.

She said the man was facing life in prison, and they lost the trial. One of the things public defenders do, when preparing for a trial, according to Cabán, is listen to phone calls from jail. She said almost every phone call started with the man talking about his son.

“When the guilty verdict came down, all I could think about was the fact that that little boy wasn’t going to have a father and what did that mean for him,” Cabán said.

Not only is Cabán a woman working in the criminal justice system, but she also identifies as a queer Latina. She said she believes America’s political system was not built to empower most marginalized communities.

Therefore, she said she faced hardships every day.

“It is really hard to build power, to make space and to find a lane as a queer person or a Latinx person, but that also makes it that much more important to run and make sure that we have elected officials that represent our communities,” Cabán said. “People always say, ‘Why do you lead with saying that you’re a queer Latina from a low income community? That’s identity politics.’ That’s not identity politics. It just speaks to my understanding around intersectionality.”

During her political career, Cabán was endorsed by high-profile organizations and politicians including the New York Times Editorial Board, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren. She said those endorsements helped her campaign, but they did not start her campaign momentum.

“People think that our campaign took off when those endorsements came in, but we knew that we were building something very special,” Cabán said. “We had a large collation of formerly incarcerated people, sex workers, undocumented immigrants all banding together. People that have been probably the most significantly, disproportionally, harmfully impacted by our criminal justice system saying, ‘Hey we’re going to get behind a candidate because we think that she is going to serve our communities.’”

Penn State College Democrats president Kelsey Denny said she is sure Cabán will encourage students to be politically active in upcoming elections.

"My hope for the result of the Tiffany Cabán event is that Penn State students acknowledge and understand the transformative impact that Cabán has had on increasing Latinx and queer visibility throughout her race for DA of Queens," Denny (senior-political science) said.

Penn State College Democrats executive vice president Tom Sarabok said bringing a Penn State alumna who identifies as a queer Latina was important to the organization.

Sarabok (senior-finance and history) added the College Democrats hope Cabán’s story resonates with Penn State students who plan to follow the same track in their professional lives.

“Cabán is truly a uniquely exciting individual,” Sarabok said via email. “On top of being an amazing representation of the brightest hopes for the future of the Democratic Party, she is also an established public defender, organizer and candidate who has already repeatedly showcased bold policy ideas that connect with Americans from many backgrounds.”

