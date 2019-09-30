Penn State Homecoming annually attracts students, their families and alumni, leaving the town feeling full of life and excitement.

Many students are involved in coordinating homecoming events through various committees, while others enjoy the week from a spectator’s perspective. Homecoming consists of a group of events that students plan for months.

Homecoming events have been occurring since April, like the Day of Service and the Legacy Celebration. Penn State Homecoming 2019 took off in full force with the SPA/Homecoming concert.

The concert featured the DJ Gryffin on Sept. 28 at Alumni Hall.

Various events throughout the week include the For the Glory Talent Show, a student-alumni ice cream social and the parade. The week will conclude with the homecoming football game versus Purdue University at 12 p.m. on Oct. 5.

“I picture homecoming as the high school thing with kings and queens, but it’s different here, and I don’t really know what all goes into that,” Connor Cook, a student who is not involved in the planning of homecoming, said.

But, Cook (sophomore-security) said he is excited for the game. He is especially looking forward to it because it happens to fall on his birthday.

Some students who had not yet attended a homecoming parade, like Sofia Reyes, were intrigued by how a parade would operate with so many people involved.

“I’m not sure what exactly even happens during the parade,” Reyes (freshman- geoscience) said.

Moreover, Greek life is heavily involved in homecoming. Ashley Murch is helping to construct her sorority’s float for the parade. She said she is looking forward to homecoming so her sorority’s work could be displayed.

“I’m also excited for the game, and I have family coming, so that’s great,” Murch (sophomore-hospitality management) said.

Some first-year students like Jenna Michalak and Emily Romberger felt all of the homecoming events, besides the football game, were not advertised enough. Michalak (freshman-art education) had just recently found out about the parade.

“I’m planning on going to the game, but definitely also the parade now that I know about it,” Michalak (freshman-art education) said.

Romberger (freshman-recreation, parks and tourism management) was not familiar with many of the major homecoming events, but was looking forward to learning about what the week would entail.

“I definitely want to experience homecoming, but I don’t know what all there is to do,” Romberger said.

Other students, like Elijah Barrios, are most excited for the football game.

“I kind of skipped out on [homecoming] last year,” Barrios (sophomore-civil engineering) said. “But I’m definitely going to the game.”

Jessica Shi, another first-year student, is interested to see how the atmosphere on campus is different during homecoming.

“I’m definitely excited to experience the vibes on campus with such a huge event like this,” Shi (freshman-community, environment, and development) said.