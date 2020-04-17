The 2020 Central PA 4thFest, an annual Fourth of July celebration, fireworks display, "Firecracker 4k" and parade, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The cancellation was announced Friday from the organization's Facebook account. A post stated the 4thFest board said making the decision was "difficult but necessary" in light of the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on community affairs.

The 4thFest board president, Kurt Weibel, said to "stay tuned... for virtual celebrations this year" according to the post.

More information can be found here.