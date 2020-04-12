As part of its collaborative efforts with the Manufacturing and Sterilization for COVID-19 (MASC) initiative through Penn State, The Rivet has begun to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect and support medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the United States, healthcare facilities are experiencing PPE shortages and are being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to consider and carefully plan their crisis capacity strategies and begin using contingency strategies immediately.

According to a press release, Michele Crowl PhD, executive director of Discovery Space, said, “We are an organization that is used to partnering with local businesses and nonproﬁts on science and engineering topics, but none have been this important.”

Using the makerspace’s own machines and materials, the nonprofit has offered its materials and machines to aid in producing low-cost ventilators, acrylic ventilator parts and prototyping 3D printed respirators. Working directly with Bellefonte-based Actuated Medical, it has also been able to produce hundreds of face shields using a loaned laser cutting machine.

As a community-oriented space, The Rivet has also encouraged community members who are able to produce quarantined PPE that fulfill specific guidelines to do so in order to assist as many healthcare personnel as possible.

For more information, visit The Rivet's website.