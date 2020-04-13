The Penn State community has spoken: Death by Chocolate is the best ice cream flavor offered by the Berkey Creamery.

Death by Chocolate won the final round of voting in the Creamery’s “Flavor Madness” tournament that ran throughout the month of March.

Flavors that made it to the Final Four round included Bittersweet Mint, Cookies and Cream and Grilled Stickies.

Death by Chocolate and Grilled Stickies duked it out in the championship round, with the finals being “close,” according to the Creamery’s Instagram account.

In honor of the new champion, patrons can take advantage of a special online discount this week of $1 off all pints of Death by Chocolate.

You can enter the code “SCOOPCHAMP” at online checkout to use the discount.

The Creamery’s physical retail location has been closed for the last month due to the university closing down a majority of on-campus facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ice cream, cheeses and spreads may still be purchased online and shipped to 48 states across the country.