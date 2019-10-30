Local entrepreneurs looking to sell Penn State gear will now have to be wary of their wording.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Penn State its “Happy Valley” trademark request Tuesday, almost one year after the university originally filed for the action, and was subsequently rejected twice.

Penn State is allowed to use the trademark on headwear, shirts and sweatshirts, according to the office’s website.

The trademark is listed on the office’s supplemental register that offers a lower level of legal protection than the principal register, which is meant for distinctive marks and presumes federal ownership.

Penn State may reapply to have the trademark listed on the office’s principal register in five years.

In March, the first application was rejected by Kelley Wells, an attorney within the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, because the phrase described a geographical area, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

When Penn State first filed for the trademark, the university said in a press release it would not charge local businesses who use the phrase.