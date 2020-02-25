The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors selected its 2020-2021 Editor-in-Chief and Business Manager Tuesday night.

Maddie Aiken was selected as the Collegian’s 2020-2021 Editor-in-Chief.

“I’m so excited to see where we can take the Collegian and expand upon our current identity,” Aiken (junior-digital and print journalism) said.

Since her freshman year, Aiken has served as the Collegian’s visual arts and features reporter, cops reporter, digital team member, assistant news editor and currently serves as the news editor.

“I love everybody here,” Aiken said. “I just see so much talent on our staff and I’m really excited to lead that talent in the right direction.”

Elena Rose, the current Editor-in-Chief, said she always knew Aiken would be a “crucial leader” for the Collegian.

“I have no doubt that she’s going to do everything she actually puts her mind to and has put on paper in her proposal,” Rose (senior-digital and print journalism) said. “She is someone who sticks to what she says she’s going to do.”

Aiken looks forward to enhancing the Collegian’s digital and multimedia presence and improving the quality of stories published.

Follow Aiken on Twitter here.

Additionally, the Collegian’s Board of Directors selected Sarah Andriano to serve as the 2020-2021 Business Manager.

Andriano (sophomore-journalism) said she has a plethora of new ideas to implement in the Collegian’s business staff, including more collaboration with the news staff.

“I feel like everyone being able to share their ideas is a really big part of working together,” Andriano said.

A member of the Collegian since her freshman year, Andriano has served as a member and project manager of the business operations team, a senior project manager and vice president of the business division.

Andriano is ready to see how the Collegian can improve its use of Instagram and Facebook.

Current Collegian Business Manager Colsen Ackroyd said Andriano is passionate and committed.

“She brings a very unique perspective, being a journalism major in the business division, which will aid her a lot,” Ackroyd (senior-supply chain management) said. “She’s going to kill it.”