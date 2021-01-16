On Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the 3/20 Coalition will hold a socially distanced event to inspire people to continue fighting for social justice "in the spirit" of King.

The event will be called "Stand for MLK! Fight for Osaze!"

The 3/20 Coalition will also advocate for the justice of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was killed on March 20, 2019 by a State College Police officer. State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's apartment.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After unsuccessfully attempting to deploy a Taser on him, an officer shot and killed Osagie.

According to the 3/20 Coalition, attendees will advocate for "the firing and prosecution of [Osagie's] murderers."

The event will take place at the Allen Street Gates from 4:30-6 p.m. with masks and social distancing encouraged for all attendees.