Dr. Errol Henderson at 3/20 Coalition Rally
Buy Now

Dr. Errol Henderson speaks at the 3/20 Coalition rally demanding justice for the death of Osaze Osagie at the State College Borough Municipal Building in downtown State College, Pa., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Dr. Henderson is an author of many books on African American studies and a political science professor at Penn State University.

 Josie Chen

On Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the 3/20 Coalition will hold a socially distanced event to inspire people to continue fighting for social justice "in the spirit" of King.

The event will be called "Stand for MLK! Fight for Osaze!"

The 3/20 Coalition will also advocate for the justice of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was killed on March 20, 2019 by a State College Police officer. State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's apartment.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After unsuccessfully attempting to deploy a Taser on him, an officer shot and killed Osagie.

According to the 3/20 Coalition, attendees will advocate for "the firing and prosecution of [Osagie's] murderers."

The event will take place at the Allen Street Gates from 4:30-6 p.m. with masks and social distancing encouraged for all attendees. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags