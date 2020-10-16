For those who might be looking for a break from assignments and midterms, State College offers a variety of ways to take a mental health break while partaking in seasonal festivities.

From apple picking to getting lost in a corn maze, here are three local farms offering the State College community some fall fun.

Harner Farm

Located a little over 3 miles from campus, Harner Farm sells pumpkins and homemade apple cider. The farm has an orchard for picking apples and a corn maze complete with its own map.

Kelly Williams has been working at Harner Farm since 1993 and said she sees Penn State students “all the time.”

Williams said during a normal fall season, one of the Penn State sororities will partner with the farm to host a haunted maze, but that won’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of people come through, which helps us out,” Williams said. “We really had a good spring and summer because we’re considered [an] essential [business].”

Williams said that apple picking is “coming to an end,” as most of the trees are almost empty.

“We see a lot of families and returning customers when people come back for [Penn State] football,” Williams said.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Wasson Farm Market

Located almost 5 miles from campus, Wasson Farm Market sells pumpkins, apples, gourds, squash and other produce. The market also has an ice cream stand open to visitors.

Candace Wasson, one of the market’s owners, said there are baby farm animals such as calves, sheep and pigs that people can visit, as well as a smaller-scale corn maze for the younger crowd.

Wasson said the market offered hayrides the past three weekends and is considering organizing more due to the high demand.

“We saw a large number of college students over the last three weeks,” Wasson said.

Wasson Farm Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and the ice cream stand is open from 11 a.m. to dusk every day.

Wasson said due to lack of internet access, the market can only accept payments in the form of cash or check.

Way Fruit Farm

Located 10 miles from campus in Port Matilda, Way Fruit Farm has a pumpkin patch, a bakery and deli, as well as events happening soon.

Cindy Dixon, an employee at the farm, said the farm is currently offering apple picking, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, a few craft vendors and some live music.

“Wagon rides are by online reservation only, so we can keep everyone socially distant,” Dixon said. “The pumpkin patch is close enough that people can still walk.”

Dixon said the farm does see a lot of people, especially college students. Information about additional events and offerings can be found on the farm’s Facebook page.

Way Fruit Farm is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The farm is closed on Sunday.