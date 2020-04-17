Penn State research professors — including those in the fields of psychology, biobehavioral health, and human development and family studies — sometimes rely on students and individuals outside of the university for their studies.

Due to the coronavirus, however, in-person research on campus is no longer possible, which has caused professors to rethink when and how their studies can be accomplished.

Richard Carlson, a psychology professor and the subject pool coordinator at Penn State, estimates approximately 60 percent of the psychology department’s faculty utilizes the subject pool in order to complete research.

According to Carlson, the subject pool primarily consists of undergraduate students enrolled in early-level psychology classes, such as PSYCH 100. The students enrolled in this pool are required to participate in research for a certain number of hours to gain credit for the class.

Because of this, some studies are able to use the subject pool to gain enough participants, but only if the college student sample fits with the research being conducted.

With most students now completing remote learning from their respective hometowns and the university prohibiting all in-person activities on campus, this subject pool can only be utilized for online studies, and researchers cannot make use of on-campus equipment or labs.

Researchers whose study samples rely on State College residents or individuals outside of the local area are also unable to meet with their participants due to the quarantine period.

Each of these changes to the process has affected most, if not all, researchers on campus in some way.

Carlson said some studies can be partially continued online, which has allowed students in the subject pool to continue obtaining their research hours for class credit.

Others, however, have had to be postponed until on-campus research is permitted again.

He said the route a researcher takes depends upon the nature of the study, as some studies are easier to do online than others.

Carlson said research that requires participants to complete a series of activities on a computer in a lab, for example, would be easier to move online than one that requires significant manipulation by the researcher or the use of university equipment — including technology that can examine the brain’s activity.

Carlson’s own research has been postponed for the time being, which he said has been difficult. Since he and his team were hoping to have their work published in a professional journal, he said not being able to continue the research has set this process back.

“It’s certainly frustrating, but I’m fortunate in that I don’t have any professional issues riding on this,” Carlson said, adding he has already obtained tenure at Penn State.

Carlson also said the university has extended the time-frame in which faculty can earn tenure by a year in order to make up for any disruptions the remote learning and quarantine period has caused.

Additionally, Carlson said the graduate school has extended its timelines to allow its students to complete the milestones of their graduate programs, which has helped eliminate some stress placed on graduate students whose research has been put on hold.

Similarly, psychology professor Nancy Dennis said the research she had been conducting was postponed until in-person campus activity is permitted again.

Prior to the quarantine period, Dennis said she and her research team had been examining how memory is affected by age, as well as looking for ways to improve memory in older individuals.

Dennis said this research involved both students and older adults in the area coming into the lab to complete pencil and paper assessments or run a series of tests while having their brain activity monitored on an FMRI scanner. Seeing as each of these parts of the study involves in-person interaction, Dennis said the study can no longer be worked on.

Dennis added it’s not possible to move parts of the study online because of the complications that might arise in the resulting data, as well as the challenges it may cause for the participants.

In the long term, Dennis said she believes this postponement period will “significantly slow and impede research.”

Prior to quarantine, she and her team were halfway through collecting data from the older set of participants and were about to start the second portion of the study. Now, however, she estimates it will be another year before they are able to collect all of the necessary data, given the disruption.

Dennis also said that even when in-person campus research and activity is permitted, she will have to consider that older adults might not be safe to come back to participating in the study for another year.

Given the older population’s lower tolerance to the virus, Dennis said she would not want to put them at risk since a vaccine has not yet been created.

Because of this, Dennis said research will likely start up slowly when it is permitted to resume, but she is eagerly awaiting the day the study can return to normal.

“We as aging researchers hope our participants are staying well, and we look forward to when we can interact with them — for their benefit as well as our own,” Dennis said.

Psychology professor Amy Marshall said there are some aspects of her research she and her team will not be able to continue during the quarantine period, but the work does not need to stop entirely.

Marshall said her research — which has worked to understand the links between trauma exposure and domestic violence among families — would have involved online surveys and interviews over the phone anyway.

She added, however, that the recruitment process, which was still going on when the quarantine started, took place in person in the Pittsburgh and Allegheny County areas.

As a result, Marshall said they are hoping to make the study online but that there will have to be modifications to the recruitment process. This includes considerations of how the online format will affect the team’s sample and how quarantine will affect the way participants respond to the study.

Marshall said she and her team have to think about how the population of individuals who opt to participate in a study they have seen advertised online are different from those who are recruited in-person.

According to Marshall, this new method of recruitment could sway the types of responses they get and, as a result, the data they take away from the research.

Additionally, Marshall said the families who are and will be participating in the study will undoubtedly be affected by the quarantine period.

Since everyone has to remain primarily in their homes to maintain proper social distancing, Marshall said additional stress might be created among them. This would not only affect how each family acts toward one another, but also the responses they provide to the study’s questions.

Because of this, Marshall said she and her team are considering what kinds of questions they will have to ask in the future in order to account for the pandemic’s impact on families.

Marshall believes these changes are not anything the team will not be able to bounce back from, but she predicts some of the data they receive will likely be “messy” because of the disruptions in the research timeline.

“I think we’ll recover and none of these are enormous detriments considering what we’re dealing with, but it certainly is impacted,” Marshall said.

Despite all that has occurred, Marshall said she is grateful she and her team were able to develop a close relationship prior to the spread of the coronavirus, as this has made communication and working while social distancing easier.

She added she is appreciative of how the psychology department has handled the situation and supported its faculty despite the increased workload and complications it has had to work around.

“The psychology department has been incredible,” Marshall said. “They’ve made sure research can be done as much as possible while still being safe.”

Psychology professor Jenae Neiderhiser said she has also appreciated the support shown by the department and its faculty during this period of uncertainty.

“Our entire faculty has been absolutely amazing,” Neiderhiser said. “They’ve all been very supportive and we’re doing the best we can under the parameters we now have.”

Neiderhiser — who is researching adopted children and their adoptive parents throughout each child’s lifetime — said the online questionnaire aspect of the study will be able to continue, but adjustments will need to be made to the other portions.

Previously, Neiderhiser said her team held video observations at each participating family’s home and helped take biological samples from each child. Although the video observations have been stopped and will likely no longer be used for the study, Neiderhiser said her team is hoping to continue collecting the samples — or at least as many as possible.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the quarantine period and the pandemic in general, Neiderhiser said the families participating in the study are completing daily tasks differently.

For this reason, Neiderhiser is working with her team to account for the changes induced by quarantine in their research moving forward, as is Marshall.

Although she said she wishes circumstances were different, Neiderhiser added her team will be making the most of the quarantine period by seeing how it affects participants under the lens of their research.

“This is something very different than what has happened to us as a country and maybe even the world in a long time,” Neiderhiser said.

The quarantine period, however, has also affected research being done outside of the department of psychology.

Human development and family studies professor David Almeida, for example, said he will be able to continue parts of his research but not others.

Almeida’s study, the National Study of Daily Experiences, examines Americans’ daily stress.

Almeida will continue the phone interview portion of the study, but he will no longer be able to collect saliva samples or send people to the research hospital at which participants were previously being examined for the effects of stress.

Similarly to Marshall and Neiderhiser, Almeida said he is also considering how the questions he and his team will ask participants will change in light of the coronavirus and its effects on society.

Almeida said he believes stresses will be different after quarantine ends, a prediction which he explained is based on what researchers examined in people after the 1950s recession in the United States.

Almeida also said he feels encouraged to consider the effects of the coronavirus in his research.

“I feel it’s my duty as a scientist to answer these kinds of questions,” Almeida said.

Almeida has also found it helpful to collaborate with other researchers who are now looking into pandemic-related questions, as well as to continue communication among the rest of the human development and family studies department.

“I am proud of my department,” Almeida said. “We have been supportive of one another, and I feel really lucky to be a part of Penn State at this time.”