If one were to step into Thomas Range’s office, they would see the walls lined with Penn State memorabilia and art, much of it representing the Penn State Blue Band.

Range, a 1989 graduate of Penn State and current internship coordinator and career coach for the College of Information Sciences and Technology, is a Blue Band alumnus. He has authored numerous books about the Blue Band and its rich history.

In 1996, Range was on the board of directors for the newly formed Alumni Blue Band Association, and they discussed doing something profoundly special for the 100th anniversary of the Blue Band coming in 1999.

One night, as Range was putting his daughter to sleep, the idea to write a book regarding the history of the Blue Band dawned on him.

Soon after, Range contacted his friend Sean Smith and the duo decided that together they would write the book.

The book was popular among Penn State alumni, and this persuaded Range to write another book in 2009 as an update to his first work.

“The period between 1999 and 2009 was a special decade for the Blue Band. They got a building. We never had a building. We had two trailers and that’s where we kept our equipment. They were on the cover of Vogue. They were in a fashion show. There was a year where there was no feature twirler,” Range said.

Range said he believes that being a Penn State alumnus, and specifically a Blue Band alumnus, gives him an obvious advantage over someone who tries to write from the outside looking in.

“You could probably get the facts, but you couldn’t get the energy,” he said. “Being an alum, I have a love for the subject matter.”

Range and a few of his colleagues plan on writing a third book about the Blue Band to celebrate set to debut in 2024.

Contrary to the first two, Range’s third book strayed from his usual niche of Blue Band writing.

Range’s father was also an author and collected postcards. After his death, he inherited his father’s postcards and was shocked to see how many Penn State postcards his father had kept from the years when Range and his brother attended Penn State.

This book displayed the postcards and told the history of them, just as his father’s books had.

Paul Clifford, the CEO of the Penn State Alumni Association, said his love for Penn State, along with his friendship with Range, drew him to read and enjoy the books.

“He expresses his love for Penn State in a way that’s true to him,” Clifford said.

Clifford added that Range was writing these books before he was on staff, showing how much love Range has for the university.

Clifford said he believes Range’s works have been very well received within the alumni network, citing that the postcard book was probably the most popular of the three written.

“[Range] has a very strong connection to the Blue Band, so it would be interesting if he could find a different angle to tell their story,” Clifford said while discussing Range’s future works. “These are stories for people who already love Penn State or want to fall in love with Penn State.”

Lewis Lazarow, an English professor at Penn State, co-authored Range’s second Blue Band book.

“[Range] has a lot of good ideas and is good at coming up with the overall direction of the book,” Lazarow said.

Lazarow believes the most unique thing about Range’s storytelling ability is how he engages with people and tells their story. He says Range’s love and devotion to Penn State adds quality to his writing.

“He has seen our university from so many different angles,” Lazarow said. “He was a student, an alum, an alumni council member, and now on staff.”

Range said that even though he has amassed a lot of attention and fame within the alumni network, his job in the College of Information Sciences and Technology is a lot more fulfilling.

“I’m helping these students find careers and I’d much rather be recognized for that,” Range said.