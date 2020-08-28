Faculty and staff members at the Penn State Dickinson School of Law raised nearly $27,000 to establish an equity scholarship that aims to increase student diversity and provide students with financial aid, according to a Penn State news release.

Penn State’s Educational Equity Matching Program will match the Dickinson Law Faculty and Staff Educational Equity Scholarship 1:1, according to the release.

Jeffrey Dodge, Dickinson’s associate dean for academic and student services, encouraged faculty and staff members to make their own donations to honor Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway for her donation to the Dickinson Law Future Fund and Penn State Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund, the release said.

RELATED

“I felt with the opportunity for matching funds, and the desire within our faculty and staff to build on the diversity of our student body, this was an opportunity we should access,” Dodge said in the release.

Faculty and staff hope their efforts show Dickinson Law’s commitment to fighting racial injustice, according to the release.

“This scholarship is important because it is essential to providing opportunity and attracting talent that will contribute to a stronger Penn State Dickinson Law community,” Alison Lintal, director of career services and internship programs, said in the release.