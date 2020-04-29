Watching YouTube videos is one way for many people stuck at home to spend their time. After hours of watching BuzzFeed, CollegeHumor, conspiracy videos, sports replays and video clips, it can be refreshing to watch something educational or productive.

Videos from Valeria Lipovetsky, Julien Solomita, Marques Brownlee and LanguageGirl have you covered when you watched too many videos on why North Dakota doesn't exist.

Lipovetsky is the older sister you wish you had.

She has videos on self-love, self-care, general advice and style. Lipovetsky is your go-to person when you want advice about what to pair with a black turtleneck or advice when you don’t know where life's taking you.

Solomita is gluten free and vegan, but that doesn’t stop him from creating delicious dishes.

Solomita makes everything from homemade Poptarts to Chinese food. Whatever you’re craving, Solomita makes it suitable for almost any dietary restriction and easy enough to make you probably have all the ingredients already in your house.

Brownlee is great for anyone who is tech savvy. Want to know if you should buy the newest Apple product? With 10 million subscribers, Brownlee’s expertise is wide reaching.

Not only with extensive knowledge on Apple products, Brownlee is also great for those who use Android products, with reviews on Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus products.

Brownlee even has a Tesla if you want information on the hottest electric car on the market.

LanguageGirl, who hasn’t released her given name on the internet, has great tips for anyone trying to learn a new language.

This is the perfect time to immerse yourself in learning a new skill, and a language is one way to do so at little to no cost.

LanguageGirl has tips on how to learn a language and be a polyglot. While not all of us may want to know more than two languages, LanguageGirl makes it easy to understand how to learn a new language quickly and easily.