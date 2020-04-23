Centre LifeLink Emergency Medical Services cautioned Centre County community members not to delay necessary medical treatment out of fear of contracting the coronavirus, according to a press release.

Centre LifeLink said it has seen many patients staying home despite needing serious medical attention, which in some cases has resulted in death.

Staying home for a mild condition is “the best plan,” the release said. However, for emergencies like serious infections, heart attacks and strokes, people should not hesitate to call their primary care provider or 911.