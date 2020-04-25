An AccuWeather senior television broadcaster filed a lawsuit Monday after allegedly being laid off by the company due to the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that her termination violated the terms of her five year contract.

Laura Velasquez, who signed a contract with AccuWeather in September 2017, is seeking several lost benefits and compensation of her unpaid salary in the two-count lawsuit.

According to her attorney, Scott Etter, Velasquez's contract stated that the only acceptable case of early termination would be poor job performance, but she was laid off via email on April 1. She is said to be laid off until at least April 31, not receiving pay but still receiving benefits.

Velasquez accused AccuWeather of violating her contract and the Wage Payment and Collection law.