The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 962 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 49,267 cases.

As of midnight Sunday, May 3, there have been 2,444 deaths and 191,374 negative cases of the virus.

Centre County has reported an additional six positive cases, raising the county case total to 102. The county is holding still at one virus-related death and also has 1,016 negative cases.