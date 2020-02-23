THON 2020, celebration
THON attendees celebrate the total reveal during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

THON's total reveal of $11,696,943.38 had social media buzzing.

The total, which eclipsed THON 2019's by just over $1 million, had everyone celebrating.

Penn State sports made sure to show their support, especially those who had athletes dancing this year.

Penn State branch campuses and alumni accounts joined in on the congratulating as well.

Of course, the alumni themselves also chimed in.

The reveal also had some feeling nostalgic about their past THON experiences.

