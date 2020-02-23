THON's total reveal of $11,696,943.38 had social media buzzing.

The total, which eclipsed THON 2019's by just over $1 million, had everyone celebrating.

Penn State sports made sure to show their support, especially those who had athletes dancing this year.

THEY DID IT 🥳Congrats to all the dancers for 4️⃣6️⃣-straight hours, including our own @PierreReedy, and to @THON for raising over $11 million to fight pediatric cancer!#WeAre | #FTK🎗 pic.twitter.com/QYOrXlHaXW — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) February 23, 2020

Penn State branch campuses and alumni accounts joined in on the congratulating as well.

Absolutely amazing! Congrats @THON. Thank you to all our @PennStateDC alumni who donated and helped with our local fundraising. $11.69 million For The Kids! https://t.co/Et3tbOQCsH — PSU DC Alumni (@PennStateDC) February 23, 2020

Of course, the alumni themselves also chimed in.

$11,696,942.38 #FTK!!!Forever in awe of what @THON does, what THON is, and everyone at Penn State and beyond who makes it happen year after year. Congrats, everyone. 👏👏👏#THON2020 pic.twitter.com/HSlHZhrV29 — Ben Boskovich (@benbosk) February 23, 2020

They did it again. Penn State @THON raises more than $11.6 million. #FTK #WeAre so proud of you — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) February 23, 2020

So proud to be a Penn Stater and #THON alum!! $11.7M for kids with cancer from the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. 🙌 https://t.co/2T3eeUeZon — Katie Johnston (@KatieJ_tweets) February 23, 2020

Proud to be a @penn_state alum and to have danced in @THON when I was in college. The amount of $ raised for kids who need it continues to increase each year! So amazing 🙌 #FTK #WeAre #PennState https://t.co/zGjanBXtR8 — Mandy N. Murphy (@mandynmurphy) February 23, 2020

The reveal also had some feeling nostalgic about their past THON experiences.

This gets me choked up watching it. Seems like yesterday when I danced in 1995. I remember the harder part was getting back up after sitting. Way to go everyone!!! @THON — Leslie Zarrelli (@LeslieZarrelli) February 23, 2020