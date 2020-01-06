Centre County State Representative and former Commissioner Scott Conklin has officially announced his campaign for Pennsylvania Auditor General.

Conklin currently serves as a representative for the 77th congressional district, which includes State College.

The Democratic representative from Rush Township announced his candidacy via Twitter. In the Twitter thread, Conklin said that his experience and devotion to serving his community has led him to seeking the seat “with a clear and responsible fiscal focus.”

“My experience with legislation combating domestic violence, encouraging economic investment, and fighting against partisan politics, uniquely qualifies me to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians from waste, fraud, and predatory practices,” Conklin said via Twitter.

Conklin served as a Centre County commissioner from 1999 to 2006, in which he also served as board chairman and chairman of the Salary Board, Retirement Board, Employee Benefits Trust and Board of Assessment.

Additionally, Conklin ran for the 9th Congressional District in 2001, losing to Bill Shuster. He was on the Democratic ticket alongside Allegheny County Cheif Executive Dan Onorato as Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania’s 2010 gubernatorial election. However, the pair lost to Attorney General Tom Corbett and Bucks County Commissioner Jim Cawley on the Republican ticket.

Conklin vowed to continue his fight for “the hardworking residents of Pennsylvania.”

“With your help, we will elevate the voices and needs of all people in the face of an increasingly divisive political climate that distracts us from the duties that Auditor General is tasked with, which is ultimately ensuring that your tax dollars are spent responsibly and legally across the board and keeping a watchful eye on government funded programs to guarantee that resources are being managed efficiently and appropriately,” Conklin said.

Current Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced in September that he would run for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District seat.