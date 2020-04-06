Like many others during quarantine, I’ve been using this time to catch up on Netflix with my favorite genre of show: crime.

Netflix has released new true crime and fiction shows this year, and has added seasons to other established shows. With movies being added as well, you’ll never run out of crime shows to watch.

Here are seven must-watch crime shows available on the streaming platform now, with something to entertain every type of crime lover.

The Valhalla Murders

The Valhalla Murders has about everything you could ever want in a murder mystery: a beautiful setting (Reykjavik, Iceland), a compelling plot, characters full of depth, intriguing side plots, and stunning cinematography.

The show, which came out in early March, has largely positive reviews — and for good reason. Watch this eight-episode series before diving into anything else.

Mindhunter

If you watch crime shows, you’ve either already seen or have heard rave reviews about Mindhunter. The show explores crime through characters Holden Ford and Bill Tench, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who catch serial killers through studying other serial killers' brains and psyches.

Directed by David Fincher, the show's two seasons — with a third on the way — will keep you occupied for weeks.

Making a Murderer

A classic, Making a Murderer is a must-see. The episodes tell the story of Steven Avery, who is wrongly convicted of the rape and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen.

The show covers everything from Avery's arrest and conviction to his exoneration and release. This binge-worthy show will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Ozark

This fictional crime show is about a family who moves to the Ozarks (hence the name), to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel in order to keep their family safe.

Ozark isn’t a show to watch simply to say you watched it. All three seasons are spectacularly crafted, and actors Julia Garner and Jason Bateman Emmy won awards as a result.

Lucifer

Lucifer isn’t a show that will drag you down. The devil, Lucifer, has come back from Hell to live among the Earth with mortals, and assists detective Chloe Decker in solving crimes committed throughout Los Angeles.

A generally “feel good” show, this will satisfy one’s love of crime with a funny, urban fantasy series.

Babylon Berlin

A German neo-noir television series, Babylon Berlin’s fictional plot focuses on Gereon Rath and his mission to take apart an extortion ring.

Set after World War I and before World War II, this show will bring a love of history and crime together, with a beautiful urban setting and colorful interiors combined with intrigue and deception.

Seven Seconds

Seven Seconds delves into the aftermath of the hit-and-run of a black teenager. Exploring a racial divide, police cover-up, and an explosive trial, this fictional crime show will captivate those looking for a more realistic fictional series.

Ten episodes long, this limited series is perfect for those wanting to start something that is longer than a movie, but shorter then a regular series.