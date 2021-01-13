Pennsylvania prosecutors asked for Judge John Boccabella to order former Penn State President Graham Spanier to serve a jail sentence in connection with the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

On Monday, a letter from the attorney general's office was written to Boccabella asking him to order Spanier "to begin serving a county jail sentence" for endangering children. The letter stated that "no legal impediments" prevented Spanier from serving a minimum jail sentence of two months followed by two months on house arrest, according to the AP.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte told Boccabella he would support the idea of Spanier doing "work release with medical furloughs," further suggesting that Spanier could report to his jail sentence at a later date when coronavirus exposure rates decrease.

A jury convicted Spanier of a misdemeanor for child endangerment due to his handling of the Sandusky sex abuse case and its complaints. Additionally, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal magisterial judge's decision to vacate Spanier's conviction in December.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys through his now-defunct charity, the Second Mile. Sandusky's requests for a reduced sentence from his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence have been rejected multiple times, with the most recent being in January 2020.

Spanier's defense attorney Sam Silver asked Boccabella to revise his client's sentencing to house arrest with electronic monitoring, stating Spanier had heart surgery in 2019 and he's in the advanced stages of prostate cancer.

Also, Silver said Spanier is a first-time, nonviolent offender.

Spanier was "forced out" of his position as Penn State's president following Sandusky's arrest in 2011. Spanier is said to have been notified of Sandusky's abuse and said it was "characterized as horseplay," according to the AP.

Additionally, when aides proposed for the abuse, Spanier approved and wrote in an email "the only downside for us is if the message isn't 'heard' and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it."

In 2012, he was accused of a "criminal cover-up," but those counts were later thrown out.

Eventually, a jury acquitted Spanier for one count of child endangerment. The AP reported Spanier did not testify at his trial and told the judge he regretted not forcefully intervening sooner.

