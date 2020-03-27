‘Real People. Real Videos.’

This is the catchphrase of TikTok, a popular video sharing app that has thrust real Penn State students Tyler Funke, Makenna Barry and Brooke Woodward into fame.

Since their start on TikTok, these students have gained hundreds of thousands, even millions, of followers and fans.

TikTok gives its users the opportunity to create any 15 to 60 second video, but most creators turn to comedy routines or dances for their material. It is most popular among teenagers and young adults, and according to Wallaroo Media, the app has over 1 billion users around the world.

Tyler Funke has 1.2 million followers and 51.9 million likes on his TikTok account. He said he started his account as a joke during his senior year of high school, but now it has turned into a potential career for him.

Funke (freshman-communications), who attends Penn State Harrisburg, has watched his comedic TikToks grow and grow as time goes on. He even started creating viral “trends” on TikTok, when a creator’s video gains so much popularity, that others start copying it in their own TikToks.

He started the “Gerber Baby trend” after he filmed a video where he just says ‘Gerber Baby’ in a funny voice. Soon after, other TikTok users started doing the same thing. Funke also started the “milk trend” by filming a video where he jokingly talked about how much he likes milk and poked fun at people that were lactose intolerant. After that, many people started to drink milk in their TikToks to get in on the joke.

“Every time someone would see me they would have a glass of milk or pour milk on my head, something crazy,” Funke said.

Funke never thought TikTok would get him into scenarios like that, and it has given him opportunities he never thought he would have. Recently, he signed with an agency called “Viral Nation” to help him make brand deals and attended a convention called Playlist Live a few weeks ago. He hopes to attend the VidCon convention in June.

In July 2019, Funke took a trip to Los Angeles with his friends and wanted to host a small fan meet-up at Santa Monica pier. He was only expecting about five or ten people to come, but seventy-five people came — this is the moment that stands out the most to Funke so far throughout his TikTok fame.

“It was insane. That’s when I realized this is what I want to do, entertain people,” Funke said. “There were people that were flying in from New York and Orlando and all the way to LA to see me, and it was crazy.”

He said he often gets recognized on-campus at Penn State Harrisburg. During his first week as a freshman, random students would come up to greet him and even stand outside his dorm window screaming at him.

“I’m a very social person, [but] I’m very shy also. So I love when people interact with me, but sometimes I don’t know how to take the interaction,” Funke said.

Funke is friends with almost everybody in the “Hype House,” a mansion in Los Angeles where some of the most popular TikTok content creators live together to film videos and collaborate with one another. He is even close friends with TikTok icon Charli D’Amelio and her family, as well as Alex Warren.

Funke plans to take a gap year from schooling and move out to California himself and get a house where he and his friends can create their own content together. Once he moves out to California, he wants to start pursuing his biggest dream: looking for acting roles. He hopes his agency can help him land a role in a movie.

“I’m down for anything, I’d love to do a comedic movie, but being in a movie like Fast & Furious or even Netflix horror movies would just be really interesting. I’d love to try it out,” Funke said.

He is aware that TikTok will not last forever, and Funke believes it will die out soon. So he has been trying to move to YouTube, where he has about 160 thousand subscribers currently. With his growing YouTube channel and aspirations for California, Funke wants to keep turning what he has now into something bigger.

“My main goal I always tell everybody is, ‘I’m not stopping until I get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’. That’s my biggest goal,” Funke said.

Not all of Penn State’s TikTok stars have the same mentality, however.

Brooke Woodward is just here for the ride and has no plans to become famous just yet.

Woodward (sophomore-business management) makes comedic videos on TikTok telling funny stories about her life, creating skits where she impersonates her mom, talking about boys she has crushes on, etc.

She got her start by posting her first viral video of her talking about a guy she goes to school with at Penn State University Park who she had a huge crush on. She nicknamed him ‘tall glass of water’ and would post video updates on TikTok of her attempts to get his attention.

“A lot of my viewers were going crazy because they wanted to know who he is, what he looks like, what his name is,” Woodward said.

She currently has 145.2 thousand followers and 3.2 million likes on her TikTok account.

Always known as the jokester of her family, Woodward said she loves making people laugh. Growing up, she used to watch Jenna Marbles and Liza Koshy on YouTube and said they inspired her to start her own YouTube channel in high school. Even though it didn’t go anywhere, Woodward said she always thought it would be cool to be an influencer.

She said her TikTok ideas just come to her, and she thinks if she said everything she thought out loud she would have a TV show.

However, Woodward doesn't like telling people she’s “TikTok famous” –– not even some of her closest friends. She met one of her best friends about a year ago and even though they talk to each other everyday, she found out just a week ago about Woodward’s TikTok fame, according to Woodward.

“I don’t like telling people that, because it just makes you look like you think you’re better than everybody, and I don’t think that,” Woodward said. “So like whenever I meet somebody, I’ll be talking to them, and my friends will be like, ‘Oh, she’s TikTok famous’ [and] I’m like, ‘Do you have to say that?’”

She has a lot of young girls around her little sister’s age, who is in sixth grade, who message her and tell her how much they love her. Woodward said she aspires to be a role model for these girls to look up to.

“My biggest thing is I just like to make people laugh. So like, the more people I can get to make laugh would be great,” Woodward said.

For Makenna Barry, she makes TikToks because they make her and other people laugh.

Barry (freshman-strategic communications) went viral last summer in June, and since then she decided to continue making them alongside attending school at Penn State Altoona.

Barry has 425.4 thousand followers and 19.3 million likes on her TikTok account.

“It makes me happy when people are like,‘I just like what you do,’ because it makes me want to do it more,” said Barry.

When she was a kid, Barry did a lot of performing arts and acting at her local theater productions. Her dream was to be in a big production on Broadway, but she never thought it was possible to have a career in entertainment in real life. Now with her newfound TikTok fame she gets to entertain hundreds of thousands of people.

“I think the weirdest thing is just I’m such an average joe, and to have people come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, I know you from TikTok.’ That is just so surreal to me,” Barry said. “I’m like, ‘Holy crap.’ I’ve never experienced something like this in my life before.”

When Barry gets recognized on the Penn State Altoona campus, she loves to have conversations with people who have seen her videos and are fans of her “crazy, outlandish” content. TikTok has also brought other influencers into her life that she never thought she would meet.

“I have actually made a lot of great friends through TikTok, and I would not trade them for the world,” Barry said. “I talk to them everyday, I’ve met a lot of them, and it’s really just such a special way to meet people, because we’re all in the same boat, and we all love creating content.”

Barry’s TikTok fame has inspired her to switch her major from hospitality management to strategic communications. She doesn’t see herself being an influencer for the rest of her life, but she is interested in the mechanical side of social media, like running social media accounts for businesses and corporations. She said she is even open to working on play and theater productions in the future.

Until then, Barry plans to stay in college and graduate with her degree, and her TikTok account doesn’t distract her from that goal. She knows how to equally balance school and TikTok, because TikTok is a hobby for her that takes her away from the stress in her life — it’s not her career.

Although Barry is thankful everyday that people want to watch her videos and as long as they keep watching, she will keep making them.

“I have no plans of stopping, until there’s a reason for me to,” Barry said.

Tyler Funke’s TikTok account is @tylerfunke, Brooke Woodward’s TikTok account is @b.dawg.swag and Makenna Barry’s TikTok account is @kungfukenny_.