In 2012, the apocalypse neared, and then everything was coming to an end.

Well, yes — but actually, no. The halt of the Mayan calendar on Dec. 21, 2012 struck fear in the hearts of many, from doomsday theorists to small children watching YouTube at 3 a.m.

Student Evelyn Fonseca said she was one of the many people who believed the end was coming in 2012.

“I 100 percent believed that the world would end in 2012. I was a 12-year-old little girl and had no research or scientific knowledge to back up why I believed it, I just did,” Fonseca (sophomore-telecommunications) said.

Seeing the commercials for the movie didn’t help either, as Fonseca believed it was truly going to happen. She figured the parts of the trailers would parallel what would happen in real life.

“I thought there would be meteors and tsunamis and just mass destruction even if there was no true explanation for them,” Fonseca said, “but currently I feel like having more knowledge about the world and climate change, I think I can see the end of the world in a much more realistic manner.”

Preferring the world to end with a meteor shower, Fonseca had ideas on how to survive the onslaught.

“It would be cool if I had an underground bunker and survived the end,” Fonseca said, “It’s definitely not cheap to have and also isn't guaranteed, but I think it would be a smart investment.”

Daniel Hinchman didn’t fall for the end of the world, and cruised through the supposed end of times.

“I thought it was pretty stupid. I don’t trust the Mayans, so why should I have fallen for their calendar running out of room?” Hinchman (junior-information science and technology) said.

Although never having met an ancient Mayan before, he said believes that maybe meeting one “could have changed his views.” Hinchman, while glad the world didn’t end, said he hopes the apocalypse, if it occurs, involves the sun.

“Personally, I’d want it to go quickly. Having the sun go out would look pretty cool, but then would suck,” Hinchman said. “I’d just go with the flow, but probably get bored without people to talk to.”

Cole Moore said he wasn’t buying the “whole end of the world thing” as well, not believing it for a second.

“I saw the movie [2012], but there’s no scientific backing, so why should we have fallen for all of that?” Moore (freshman-accounting) said. “If the world was to end, hopefully it would be fast. Maybe having the core of the earth implode would be best,” Moore said.

Jake Miller said he wasn’t falling for the hype, following suit with the other students.

“There’s no way the world was going to end, I just thought they were trying to scare kids or something lame like that,” Miller (freshman-finance) said.

Miller knew that humanity would survive in the end, but if there was impending danger, his outlook would have been quite calming.

“I mean if the end of the world was coming, I would die anyway, so may as well just say, ‘Oh well,’ and get on with it,” Miller said.

If he had to choose a certain way to go, Miller utilized the classic “Armageddon” view.

“[I would] have a big asteroid hit us, that would look interesting for a second before it gets bad real soon,” Miller said.