To pass the time at home, many people may be binge-watching Netflix shows or scrolling through TikTok. Meanwhile, YouTube has offered me more than enough highlight clips from “The Office.”

However, people may not know about another activity to do in quarantine — which could also be for a good cause.

Ben Gibbard — the lead singer of one of my favorite bands, Death Cab for Cutie — started live streaming daily concerts in mid-March from his home in Seattle. As song requests flood in from those tuning in, Gibbard has played solo on his acoustic guitar in efforts to raise money for various coronavirus-related charities.

Though I sheepishly admit I have not donated to Gibbard’s causes, his musical prowess has helped maintain my sanity through this quarantine. I have listened to every show since Gibbard transitioned to weekly concerts in April, much to both my and my sister’s pleasure.

Four of my five family members are quarantined in California; my sister, Sarah, has continued teaching remote community college english courses from her Seattle residence. Since I attend a school in Penn State nearly 3,000 miles from home, I typically see my family only during holidays and Sarah once a year at Christmas.

Still, her impact on my music taste is undeniable.

“Plans” and “Narrow Stairs” are among my favorite albums from Death Cab — though I was five and eight, respectively, when they were released. I am eight years younger than my sister, and her teenage musical interests intrigued my young impressionable self.

I grew to love Death Cab. Gibbard’s soothing voice and gentle harmonies never failed to calm me as a stressed high school senior dealing with college decisions. Once again, I have called upon the band from the Pacific Northwest to ease my pain during isolation.

Hardly do I have the time at University Park to call my sister, much less the rest of my family or any friends from home. When Gibbard played his first live-stream concert in March, I called Sarah the day after to express my joy at the return of Death Cab. Little did she know I shared her melodic passions.

Siblings with large age differences can mold tenuous relationships; my sister and I share little in common. Still, once she heard of my enthusiasm for Gibbard’s live-streams, it felt as if we had crafted an unprecedented bond. That in itself is enough to make me smile.

Outside of Gibbard, other musicians have taken to social media and broadcast networks to deliver the tunes we fans desire. On Saturday night, the “One World: Together at Home” concert aired on CBS, NBC and ABC among other stations.

Featuring acts ranging from The Rolling Stones to Billie Eilish, I watched the entire two hour special with my parents and brother. The four of us are like any group of people: little overlap in musical interests.

According to Nielsen data, the event drew nearly 21 million viewers, and according to Global Citizen, it raised $127.9 million for health care workers.

This accomplished two objectives.

For one, it brought a captivated audience together to donate necessary funds to frontline medical workers and allowed brilliant musical guests to enter households across the globe.

Second, it enabled families such as mine to come together. Even though professional athletes, movie stars and other celebrities remark they have enjoyed the added family time, it is no question that some of us have gotten sick of our kin.

Just as Gibbard reconnected me with my sister, an incredible musical lineup brought my family a night of peace.

It’s well known that music enhances levels of the chemical dopamine, which controls happiness in one’s brain, per researchers from Mcgill University. Since my brain may lack optimal dopamine levels during a typical quarantine day, the importance of music in my life has never been clearer.

I am far from a professional musician or a music connoisseur, but even an isolated and sports-deprived journalist understands the significance of music in bringing people together. All the members of my family were ready to rip one another’s heads off, yet these musical moments have united us.

Perhaps before you swipe down on TikTok, check YouTube to see if your favorite musician is playing — you never know who could brighten your day.