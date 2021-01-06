President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate and State Senator for Centre County Jake Corman wrote to Congress Wednesday, urging not to count Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.

The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It claims that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated election laws in Pennsylvania in upholding and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win by about 80,000 votes.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes helped push Biden over the top, and the presidential race was called in his favor after the state's result was announced.

Specific claims in the letter were mail-in ballots were accepted three days after the election instead of having to be received by election night, ballots without postmarks were counted and signatures on ballots were not verified.

Sen. Corman also claimed Republican poll watchers were denied access to watch the counting of votes.

“Due to these inconsistent and questionable activities, we believe that PA election results should not have been certified by our Secretary of State,” the letter said.

The letter comes just before Congress is set to certify the results of the presidential election.

The Jan. 6 meeting has long been a fairly ceremonial meeting but with over 100 House Republicans and at least 12 Senate Republicans objecting to the results, the floor will be open to debate the results.