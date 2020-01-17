The Student-Athlete Advisory Board will host its annual Lip Sync Battle at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium.

SAAB’s fifth annual Lip Sync Battle invites all teams in the athletic apartment to participate to practice their THON dance routines and raise money toward the THON 2020 total. Tickets will be sold for $4.99 and can be purchased at the door with either cash or LionCash+.

Not only do teams get to prepare for their anticipated dance routines that will be performed at the THON Pep Rally dance competition, but the winner will take home the 2020 Lip Sync Battle Trophy.

The Student-Athlete Advisory Board seeks to give Penn State student athletes the chance to voice their opinions, organize events, and improve life for both Penn State athletics and the Penn State community.