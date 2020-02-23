Out of all the THON merchandise available for sale, two items were above and beyond the best sellers.

The THON merchandise table and online store offered a plethora of apparel and accessory options ranging from basic tees and hoodies to hats, mugs and even Christmas ornaments, as well as a brand new limited edition item.

Kristen Cziraky (senior - industrial engineering), a merchandise captain, provided insight on the most popular items in the THON store.

The first of the top sellers was a tan hoodie embroidered with “THON” across the front of the chest which costs $40. The hoodie was the second most expensive item available in the

store.

Equally as popular as the hoodie was the THON 1973 Crewneck, the personal favorite of Cziraky. It is a navy blue long sleeve with THON 48-Hour Dance Marathon For The Kids printed across the left chest and THON 1973 taking up the majority of the back of the shirt.

Among other popular sellers were the majority of apparel that was offered in comfort colors, as well as the THON logo t-shirts and long sleeves.

Offered for the first time ever this year was the Limited Edition Alumni Whiteout shirt.

The shirt featured the THON logo on the front and the Penn State Alumni Association logo on the back neck portion of the shirt. The shirt was able to be pre-ordered by members of the alumni association and was also available at the merchandise table.

Also implemented for the first time this year was a crediting system for orgs. This was solely based on merchandise sales at the THON 5k, but Cziraky hopes the system can be implemented to a greater extent in the future.

Merchandise sales will continue throughout the duration of THON and any sales that are made prior to 10 A.M. will be included in the total money raised.