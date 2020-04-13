Governors from six mid-Atlantic states, including Pennsylvania, announced Monday the creation of a committee that will focus on reopening businesses and schools that have shut down in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the other five states’ governors will nominate representatives from the health sector, an economic official and the governors’ chiefs of staff for the committee.

Working in unison with Connecticut, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island, Wolf has hinted at nominating Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, Department of Community, and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin and his chief of staff, Mike Brunelle.

Though no specific timeline has been announced for when mass reopening could occur, the group led by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to release guidelines in the coming weeks. As mass testing options and data from health experts become more available, relaxed social distancing protocol could allow businesses and schools across Pennsylvania to reopen.

“We need to do this right, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Wolf said in a press release. “This partnership recognizes that we need to come up with a specific and smart plan for this uncertain future that lies ahead, and we’re creating a plan to let our people [know] that we indeed do have a future.”