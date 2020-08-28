Penn State Health announced extended office hours for virtual and in-person appointments starting Monday, Aug. 31, according to a Penn State news release.

Penn State Health already offers virtual and in-person appointments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The extended hours for in-person appointments for non-respiratory illnesses will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the 1850 East Park Avenue location.

Telehealth visits will also be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, according to the release.

On Saturdays and Sundays, both virtual and in-person appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sep. 5.

In order to minimize wait times, appointments during weeknights and weekend extended hours will be by scheduled appointment only.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, anyone with a respiratory illness can attend telehealth visits from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during extended hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

If an in-person visit is necessary, a specialized respiratory clinic will be available from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. These appointments can be made by calling any Penn State Health Family and Community Office.