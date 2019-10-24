For Penn State alumna and medical legal partnership attorney Heather Hoechst, life in the fast lane is more than just a saying — it’s her way of life as an ultramarathon runner.

Hoechst graduated from Penn State Law and became a lawyer for a nonprofit called the Native American Disabilities Protection Advocacy — an organization that works with kids in education-related cases.

She started her running career in high school after she injured her shoulder during her competitive swimming career, as she participated in cross country and track.

In 2009, she continued her passion for running at the annual Tussey Mountain Relay Race.

The relay race is one of two events held each year — the other being the ultramarathon.

Hoechst said she was intrigued by the idea of an ultramarathon — a 50 mile course.

“I just got really fascinated with it when I first found out during the relay race,” Hoechst said. “I thought it was crazy and that no one could run that far.”

She decided to run the ultramarathon the following year.

According to Hoechst, her physical and mental limits were tested during the race and the extent of the training she endured.

Hoechst completed her first full 50-miler in 2011.

“I was a little broken after all the hard work,” she said.

According to Hoechst, the amount of running she does is going to hurt no matter how hard she trains — but she pushes through those physical and mental discomforts.

Michael Casper, Tussey mOUnTaiNBACK 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon host, said it takes humility and confidence to run ultramarathons.

“She is a very friendly and optimistic person, and I can only imagine she does great things in her work as well,” Casper said.

Hoechst has won many awards for her success in the races, as she has been awarded a first place twice at the 50 Mile Relay. In total, she has competed in the race four times.

On Oct. 27, Tussey mOUnTaiNBACK will celebrate its 20th year of ultramarathons.

The route on Tussey Mountain has been counterclockwise for the last 18 years, but this year, the competitors will run in a clockwise direction, according to Casper.

Tussey mOUnTaiNBACK changed the direction of the course because it gives competitors a “fresh” route to run through.

“The change gives people a whole different experience,” Casper said.

The course starts at Tussey Mountain, then goes up to Bear Meadows, to Roosevelt State Park, through Allen Cedar Whipple and then back to Tussey Mountain, he said.

Hoechst has trained for this event each year with a trainer, because prior to this, she “didn’t know how to train properly.”

According to Hoechst, she runs every weekday before work with a mixture of 5Ks, interval training and health training. She uses the weekends to do her long runs, which are around 25 miles.

“I love it because [running] keeps me sane,” she said.

Her former training partner, Jerry Handley, who is also an ultramarathon runner, said they used to train just about every day when he lived in Philadelphia.

“Training helps to prevent injury, but we need to be careful to not push the limit during training to the point of hurting ourselves,” Handley said.

Hoechst said she is in a “good place” in terms of the upcoming race.

“I’m as prepared as I’ll ever be,” Hoechst said. “I feel healthy and mentally prepared.”

There will be a pre-race dinner, where Hoechst will be the featured speaker. Those who are interested in attending the dinner can contact info@tusseymountainback.com to reserve a seat.

The cost is $25 to attend and the proceeds support Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

Handley will be at the race supporting Hoechst.

“She has grit and determination that is unbelievable,” he said. “She is definitely a role model for my daughters.”

Handley said he wants his girls to see what she does and how they can do it, too.

“Heather is a tough cookie,” Handley said. “And she beats me every time.”