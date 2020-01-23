On Sept. 24, 2019 the U.S. Department of Labor announced it would extend the previous overtime rule to a broader scale of eligible American workers — allowing 1.4 million workers to be included in the ruling, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

In Pennsylvania, the new rule is expected to help over 60,000 workers, assuring time-and-a-half pay to nearly all employees who work on an hourly basis and work more than 40 hours per week.

According to WTAJ News, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Labor and Industry said the overtime rule is supposed to benefit people in the state.

Barry Ickes, a Penn State teaching professor of economics, said this change will not affect the economy much nor would it be “particularly onerous” because not many people are subject to the ruling.

“People aren’t going to be searching out overtime just because of this ruling,” Ickes said. “But it should benefit those affected.”

The final rule updated the “earnings threshold necessary to exempt executive, administrative and professional employees from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) minimum wage and overtime pay requirements,” according to the Department of Labor.

The rule indicates it will raise the “standard salary level” from the current $455 per week to $684 per week, which is equivalent to a $35,568 annual salary. It will also increase the annual compensation requirement for “highly compensated employees” from $100,000 per year to $107,432 per year.

However, Penn State student Parth Patel argued there is a much greater issue at hand in passing the new overtime law: teachers are excluded from the ruling. To Patel, teachers should be included, as white collar workers are the demographic most affected.

“For me, teachers were a huge influence all throughout high school,” Patel (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Whether they stayed with me after school or after practice, they were always there for me, even if they had to work overtime.”

Purchasing power is an essential function of society, which is why wage increases can be necessary because of inflation. However, if wages drastically increase firms will refrain from using employees for long hours, according to Ickes.

Although there is a “big political push” for higher wages, increases in salaries could potentially hurt the economy and employees, Ickes said. The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.

“We have to be careful to not raise wages too fast,” Ickes said. “In extreme cases, businesses will use fewer employees if they can’t afford them.”

However, economics professor Dave Brown said relative increases in salaries can be a good thing.

“Small wage increases can help low income families,” Brown said.

The low income population of Americans will be most affected and benefited by this ruling. According to Brown, the trouble with wage increases happens when the raise is too high.

“When we jump from $7 to $15 an hour, this is a noticeable difference,” Brown said. “And this can lead to unintended consequences.”